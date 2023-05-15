Sarah Valazquez, 32, was last seen on Friday, May 12 in Chepstow.

"We’re appealing for information to find Sarah Valazquez who has been reported as missing," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Ms Valazquez was last seen at an address in Chepstow and Gwent Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as around 5ft 7” tall, slim build, with dark hair.

Ms Valazquez has links to the Chepstow, Newport and Cardiff areas.

Help police find Sarah Valazquez

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300156580," a spokesperson said.

"Sarah is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that she is safe and well."