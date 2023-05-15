A MAN was seriously injured in an assault in Newport city centre - with police appealling for information.
The assault reportedly took place outside Stardust Amusements on Commercial Street, Newport in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.
A 37-year-old man was allegedly pushed and punched, causing serious injuries.
The assault is believed to have happened between the hours of 4.30am and 6am.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or contact Gwent Police on social media quoting log reference 2300088314, with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here