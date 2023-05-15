The assault reportedly took place outside Stardust Amusements on Commercial Street, Newport in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly pushed and punched, causing serious injuries.

The assault is believed to have happened between the hours of 4.30am and 6am.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or contact Gwent Police on social media quoting log reference 2300088314, with details.