Junior Johnson, 41, and Karla Docherty, 37, from Newport pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal after Russell Pipe was robbed of £500 cash on Marshfield Street.

The victim was punched to the ground by an attacker after he’d just taken the money out of a cashpoint on February 12 last year.

Co-defendant Perrie Williams, 37, of Corporation Road, Newport was found not guilty of robbery after a trial at the city’s crown court.

Mr Williams had denied the allegation and the jury was told Mr Pipe failed to pick him out in an identity parade following the defendant's arrest.

Johnson and Docherty, both of Mansel Street, are due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court tomorrow.