The operator for Newport Bus, the largest bus operator in Newport and the surrounding areas, is sponsoring the Secondary School Teacher of the Year category.

Morgan Stevens, operations director for Newport Transport, which also runs coaches for private hire and a programme of day trips, said: "As a leader in providing school transportation services in Newport for many years, it made sense for Newport Transport to support the South Wales Argus schools and education awards.

"We also work closely with the schools to meet the needs of students. Whether it’s providing transport to get to and from school, or special arrangements for school-related activities and trips, having a positive relationship with schools is key to our success.

"We operate a fleet of busses to transport more than 3,500 secondary school children every day. Our network covers the majority of schools in Newport and Monmouthshire, so no matter where you live, we have services to allow children to reach their school safely.

"We also provide 11 dedicated contracted services in rural areas to ensure that the families which live outside Newport can reach their primary and secondary schools.

"Our presence at these awards reinforces our commitment to providing safe and reliable transport to the schools in our community as well promote our coach business division.

"Our private hire vehicles are always available for special school trips, sports teams and other events. The coach division is a growing part of our business at Newport Transport. The coach fleet is now made a range of 37 to 70-seater coaches and four new electric coaches.

Morgan said: "Participating in the awards increases the awareness of bus transport and its importance to the community. Some 70 per cent of the public transport journeys in Great Britain are made by bus.

"Providing public transport for students is beneficial for the school and the community. It helps with student safety as they don’t have to navigate busy roads or rely on their parents to get to and from school.

"Having dedicated services also helps to relieve the stress of overloaded roads at peak times. A double-decker bus can remove up to 75 cars off the road.

"By using buses, students and schools are not only helping the environment, but also contributing to their own well-being and the well-being of their community.

"Fewer cars means less emissions for a cleaner air, which is especially important around schools.

"Research shows air pollution is the single biggest environmental health risk in the UK and young people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. School communities can play a big role in raising awareness of the need for clean air and taking action to improve air quality in and around their schools, especially around the schools.

"Improving our environment for a cleaner and safer city is part of our vision as a company. One of the easiest ways to do this is by removing cars from the roads.

"Awards provide a sense of recognition for the hard work put in by teachers, students, and schools. They can also inspire others to strive for excellence and contribute positively to the community. It’s a way to celebrate achievements and encourage ongoing success.

"It also helps to provide a sense of community and belonging."

Morgan said: "As an important transport provider for the students and the school, it is an opportunity to keep on promoting our business and public transport.

"As more people recognise the benefits of using buses, we can expect to see an increase in the number of bus users in the future. The students are the bus users of the future.

"Through education, we are able to expand our horizons and gain a deeper understanding of the world around us. It provides opportunities for personal and professional growth and helps us to become responsible and productive members of society.

"Newport Transport works closely with schools and Career Wales Education Business Partnerships not only to provide transport, but also to educate. We participated at events at Merthyr college, Newport High School and Bassaleg school, explaining about green energy, sustainable transport and the job opportunities in the transport industry – from management, planning to driving and engineering.

"We are of the firm belief that students using and benefiting from school transport helps to ensure many of them become committed bus users, which bodes well for the future."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards are:

School of the Year;

Above and Beyond Award;

Private or Independent School of the Year;

Teaching Assistant of the Year;

Class of the Year;

College or University of the Year;

Early Years Education Award;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Head Teacher of the Year;

Primary Teacher of the Year;

Secondary Teacher of the Year;

Support Worker of the Year;

Secondary School of the Year;

Primary School of the Year.

• To nominate an individual to establishment for these awards go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsaward-nominations