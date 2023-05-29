But the one instance recently that she did it really paid dividends.

Emma, who manages a team of 11 volunteers at the St David's Hospice Care shop in Caerleon, said: "We were once very fortunate to have a rather nice clock donated. It looked valuable so we did a bit of digging and then sent it off to auction where it sold for a marvellous £400!"

Emma, who has managed the bustling shop opposite the local primary school for six years, said: "We have no end of different items donated directly to the shop from designer clothes, gold necklaces to old socks and dirty pans.

"We were thrilled to get the clock and, of course, the hospice benefits from these very generous donations. In situations like these we do a lot of research - the internet is a very useful tool."

Left to right are Wendy Gould, Judith Oliphant, Cheryl Webb and Emma Hacker. Picture: DBPR

Emma, who previously worked for St David's Hospice Care as a mobile shop manager, jumped at the chance to manage the Caerleon shop, in quaint Wednesday House, when it became vacant.

She said: "It's a wonderful shop with a marvellous team in a lovely place - what more could you want? I have always had a passion for charity shops. I have fond memories of going into many charity shops as a child, even when we were on holiday.

"Working in a charity shop is a very interesting job. We never know what is going to be donated which means that every day is different. We end up with such a range of items

"We are always so grateful for donations. The shop relies upon donations so that we can generate income for the hospice. If anyone is ever unsure on what items we don’t take we are always willing to answer questions."

Emma said: "My advice to anyone looking to donate is to ask themselves if they would buy it.

St David's Hospice Care's Caerleon shop manager Emma Hacker and her team. Picture: DBPR

"One of the main reasons why Caerleon Village shop is so successful is the hard work and dedication of the volunteers. Without them the shop wouldn’t run.

"Each volunteer brings their own skills and experience to the shop. I cannot thank my volunteers enough. I couldn’t do it without each and every one of them.

"I would say anyone looking to volunteer with St David’s Hospice Care they should get in touch, There are many different volunteer opportunities available, there's bound to be one to suit. Even if you can only spare a few hours it makes such a difference.

"In the current economic climate more and more people are using our shop and the 38 others that the hospice has dotted around south east Wales and South Powys."

An established part of almost every city, town and village, charity shops are becoming increasingly busy due to the current economic conditions.

The St David's Hospice Care shop in Caerleon. Picture: DBPR

Emma said: "We have definitely seen an increase in footfall and sales over recent months. People need a bargain during the tough times. We are also very fortunate that we are still getting a large amount of donations, where some areas are not.

"This shop has been open for 15 years. We are a small, yet very successful shop. Caerleon is quite a special place and we are at the heart of it.

"The shop itself is not just a shop - we are a big part of the community. We have a lot of regular customers, who are friends and neighbours of the volunteers. Due to being opposite Charles Williams Primary School we even have some very young customers, whom we watch grow up.

"Some of these youngsters really do have a eye for a bargain. It's lovely to see their smiling faces after they dig out their pocket money to buy a little something they've perhaps discovered on the shelf or spied in our window and then carry it triumphantly away out of the shop."

Wendy Gould, who has been a volunteer at the Caerleon shop since it opened 15 years ago, said: "The hospice was a great help to me when my uncle was ill and then again with my partner.

St David's Hospice Care's Caerleon shop manager Emma Hacker and her team. Picture: DBPR

"I wanted to give something back for the wonderful care they both received. I popped in to enquire about volunteering when the shop was being made ready to open and I haven't looked back. This is my way of saying thank you."

St David's Hospice Care deputy chief executive, former Wales rugby international, Adrian Hadley, who is in charge of the hospice's shops said: "Emma and her team in Caerleon are wonderful examples of the hardworking teams that we have working tirelessly in all of our shops. They are an inspiration. We can't thank them and the other teams we have, enough, for their continued commitment and devotion.

"The funds raised by our shops are vital in helping the hospice to provide our services, free of charge, to patients and their families throughout south east Wales and south Powys 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."