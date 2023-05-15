Network Rail are currently working to fix the damage caused to lineside equipment and are investigating how the fire started.

The fire temporarily closed the railway.

Trains are now running again, however delays and disruption are expected.

That is certainly the case for the Newport to Ebbw Vale line.

When is the next train between Newport and Ebbw Vale?





All trains from Newport to Ebbw Vale Town are cancelled until 10.39pm tonight.

Trains heading in the opposite direction are also cancelled until 10.38pm.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "We were alerted to a track side fire between Cardiff and Newport in the early hours of this morning (Monday 15 May) which temporarily closed the railway.

“Trains are now running again, but we expect delays and disruption to continue throughout the day as we investigate and work as safely and quickly as possible to fix the damage to lineside equipment.

“We urge everyone to please check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk.”