Proposals for a children’s care home in Llanmartin have been submitted to Newport City Council.
Ebbw Vale-based United Care Solutions (UCS) is behind the application for a lawful development certificate for Cotleigh House, on Magor Road.
In the application, Steven Dyton-Thomas, director of UCS, said the company aims to create a “homely feel” at the property.
The children living at the home will have a “range of care needs” and could be aged between 5 and 17. Care is to be provided by a minimum of two support workers 24 hours a day.
Support workers will provide emotional and practical support to the children – including food preparation, personal care and arranging activities.
If approved, the care home will have four bedrooms, in addition to a sensory room, an office and a living area. A ‘sleep-in room’ for the carers is also proposed as part of the plans.
No date has been given by the council for a decision on the application.
