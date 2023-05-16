Many can be tempted to leave children alone for a couple of hours but there are some laws as well as advice on what you should do.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has shared some advice.

What are the laws on leaving children on their own according to the government?





The service shares that although the law does not state an age at which children can be left on their own, it is an offence to leave a child alone in a place of risk.

Urging that you should instead use your own judgement and decide how mature the child is before leaving them alone whether that be in a car or a home.

You can find out more information via the NSPCC website.

As the NSPCC states:

Children under 12 are rarely mature enough to be left alone for a long period of time

Children under 16 should not be left alone overnight

Babies, toddlers and very young children should never be left alone

It is also very important to note that parents can be prosecuted if they leave a child unsupervised ‘in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health’.