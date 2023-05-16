A road has reopened after the public was told to ‘avoid the area’ due to bales of hay blocking the road.
The A465 between Abergavenny and Gilwern was closed last night, officers worked with partners to clear the bales of hay.
The police advised people to ‘avoid the area, if possible, and find alternative routes for your journey.’
At around 11:15pm last night the A465 reopened.
