Lush Spa, on Cardiff’s Queen Street, has launched a new one-of-a-kind spa experience following the success of their debut ‘book a bath’ experience inspired by their Lord of Misrule range.

The new book a bath experience is inspired by one of Lush’s best-selling bath bomb – Lakes – and being offered exclusively at the Cardiff spa.

What is Lakes?





The Lakes bath bomb is inspired by the tranquillity of the Lake District, aiming to help bathers feel connected with nature.

Its scent includes Siberian fir and honeyed osmanthus absolute (a flower which smells like ripe peaches or apricots) creating a floral and fruity fragrance.

What does the package include?





The package, which is £40, includes a 30-minute private bathing experience and consultation.

It includes a bath bomb, plus face mask and eye pads tailored to your skins needs, and spa exclusive lavender soap.

Designed with all the senses in mind, the experience includes a specially curated soundtrack for your soak and is followed by a calming peppermint tea.

Where is Lush spa in Cardiff?





The Lush spa is upstairs at Lush, on Queen Street, in Cardiff. The Lakes book a bath experience is being offered exclusively at this Lush spa.

What has the inventor said?





Ruby West, who invented the Lakes book a bath experience, said:

“Book A Bath is all about elevating your bathing experience, and exploring how immersive and luxurious a bath can truly be - while mirroring the level of care and attention you’d give if you were running a bath for a loved one. “With Lakes, we’re excited to bring the beauty of the outdoors in, so you can float bathtubs. If you need some space to clear your head, this bath can steer you towards a calmer space.

How can I book?





If you need to find out more about Book a Bath: Lakes click here or if you'd like a gift voucher for the experience you can order here.

To book a bath, people can call Lush Spa Cardiff on 02920 399089, or e-mail cardiff@lush.co.uk