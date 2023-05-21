While Wales may not have a Barbados (although we do have Barrybados!) there are plenty of coastal destinations to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Here are five of the best beaches in South East Wales - according to Tripadvisor - and what people have said is good (and bad) about them...

Rest Bay, Porthcawl

Rest Bay is a Blue Flag beach which is rated the #1 thing for people to do in Porthcawl on TripAdvisor and is #5 in the top 10 South Wales beaches – the highest placing South East Wales beach among the review site’s top 10.

A couple wrote: “Love this beach! Very dog friendly, and a good long walk along the beach side path! Easy to follow and can go as far as you want.”

A first-time visitor to the golden sand beach described it as a “gorgeous long, wide beach with rock pools [which] seemed very clean” and mentioned it is popular with surfers.

There is plenty of parking available (500 spaces according to the UK Beach Guide) but many of the reviews warn that the beach is not accessible at high tide – so check the tide times before heading there.

There are toilets nearby at Rest Bay Watersports Centre, but some reviewers have suggested an increase in toilet facilities is needed.

No dogs are allowed at Rest Bay between May 1 and September 30.

Ogmore-by-Sea Beach

Ogmore by Sea Beach is another Blue Flag beach. It is #6 in TripAdvisor’s top 10 South Wales beaches and rated the #1 thing to do in Ogmore-by-Sea on the website.

The sand and shingle beach is dog-friendly and based on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast. It is used for an array of activities including kayaking, canoeing, diving, fishing, surfing, swimming, and rock pooling.

A recent visitor described it as a “really cute little find” with “rock pools, sandy beach, and beautiful scenery” adding:

“If you like walking and pretty views this place is for you.”

Another beach-goer described it as a “Welsh paradise” with great photo opportunities, saying they “cannot wait” to visit again.

The few one-star Tripadvisor reviews of this beach are all complaining about the parking charges, which are currently £1.10 for up to an hour or £6.50 (according to Vale of Glamorgan Council).

Whitmore Bay, Barry Island

Whitmore Bay at Barry Island is #7 in TripAdvisor’s top 10 South Wales beaches and rated the #2 thing to do in Barry (with Porthkerry Country Park taking the #1 spot).

The Blug Flag beach has plenty of golden sand for games or sunbathing, with plenty to take in (including the setting for many scenes in Gavin and Stacey, arcades, rides, and plenty of food options).

One visitor praised the "great" beach and mentioned that it's been "greatly improved" and is "very clean" - but said they'd give the rides at the pleasure park a miss "having seen rides get stuck".

Another beach goer, visiting with family, said they had a "fantastic time" at an "immaculate beach with consistent cleanliness". Their trip included swimming, building sandcastles, drinking coffee, tucking into fish and chips, using the 2p slots, and playing on the dodgems at Barry Island Pleasure Park.

The more negative reviews have suggested that it can sometimes be messy or full of rubbish with one person – who visited in April 2023 – demanding that Vale of Glamorgan Council “provide and properly maintain facilities” for visitors.

No dogs are allowed at Whitmore Bay between May 1 and September 30. Vale of Glamorgan parking fees apply.

Southerndown Beach, Southerdown

Southerndown Beach – also known as Dunraven Bay – is rated #1 thing to do in Southerndown on TripAdvisor and is #8 on the website’s top 10 South Wales beaches.

The Blue Flag beach is predominantly sandy, with some rocky areas visible at high tide, and is surrounded by cliffs. There are fossils and rock pools, with plenty of fun to be had.

One reviewer, who first visited in August 2021 and was "blown away by the beauty of the beach" has visited several times since. There are some "great pubs" nearby but this visitor usually packs a picnic.

They wrote: "The bay is a sun trap, but can be rocky in places. This is a spacious beach that can get very busy especially on hot days. There are some great walks along the cliff and to the castle ruins."

Another person praised the "popular" beach but mentioned "limited spaces" at the beaches car park (with a large overflow one nearby).

"The beach is quite small, but the sand is golden and there are some great rock formations," they added.

The main qualm people have mentioned on TripAdvisor is the parking charges (although one visitor rated it one-star due to rain while they were there.

No dogs are allowed at Dunraven Bay between May 1 and September 30.

Llantwit Major Beach, Llantwit Major

Llantwit Major Beach, or Cwm Col-huw, is #10 on Tripadvisor’s top 10 South Wales beaches and is rated the #1 thing to do in Llantwit Major on the website.

It is a pebble and rock beach, with patches of sand, so may not suit those with mobility problems. There are plenty of rock pools and fossils on the cliff face, with free parking according to reviews.

One visitor described it as a "nice place for clifftop walking" (with appropriate footwear) and "very pebbly" compared to when they previously visited in the 80s. Despite visiting in the winter the cafe was open, with parking and toilets available.

Another, visiting with family, wrote:

"Great for kids that love rock pools. Everywhere is so clean. Make sure you wear sensible shoes for walking on the rocks!"

No dogs are allowed at Llantwit Major Beach between May 1 and September 30.