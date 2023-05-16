The show will celebrate the amazing food producers, cuisine and vista of Britain’s west shores.

This eight-part series for BBC Two and iPlayer was revealed at the Wales Screen Summit and sees the return of best friends Si King and Dave Myers in a celebration of enduring friendship, foodies’ passion and the people of this part of the world.

They will travel from north to south discovering the producers, farmers and chefs that are contributing to a modern British culinary revolution.

The Hairy Bikers Go West will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer (Image: BBC/Wales Screen Summit)

Each week they’ll ride across one stunning part of the west coast and explore the changing area through restaurants, recipes, producers and inventive new food entrepreneurs.

Starting in Scotland and riding all the way to Devon, this is the perfect trip for the Bikers to revisit places that are meaningful to their past, special locations where their friendship was forged, and locations linked to their family history. But it won’t all be familiar territory as they meet new friends and explore new scenery to cook mouth-watering recipes inspired by the diversity of the West coast.

Their journey begins on Bute Island and travels through Dumfries & Galloway, Lancashire, Merseyside & the Isle of Man, North Wales, The Severn Estuary and Somerset, ending in Devon.

Along the way, they’ll meet some of the best artisan food producers in the UK alongside award winning chefs and an incredible array of locals keen to share their passion for local produce.

It was one of two new factual shows being produced out of Cardiff announced by the BBC at the Wales Screen Summit.

The second, Andi Oliver’s Big Bash, will see the renowned chef and restauranteur bring her party organising skills to towns and cities across the UK, galvanizing communities with her unwavering belief in the power of delicious food, good vibes and great music to bring people together and lift the soul.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment & Events, said: “These two new shows showcase the food, passion and creativity of people all across the UK and I’m very excited to be bringing them to BBC viewers.

“Andi Oliver is renowned for her legendary parties so what better person to help communities across the country celebrate in the most joyful way possible.

“And I’m so pleased that the Hairy Bikers are back on the road once again, this time discovering what makes our western shores, from Bute Island to Devon, so special.”