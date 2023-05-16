Back to the Future stars Don Fullilove and Harry Waters Jr, along with Doctor Who star Sophie Aldred, have been announced as guests with more announcements to follow.

So far nineteen guests have been announced for the event at the Coldra in August, Comic Con Wales have announced plans to reveal six more guests for the weekend event.

Fullilove is also known for voicing characters in American Dad and Disney Pixar’s Monsters University, while Aldred is popular for voicing Flopsy, Mopsy and Mrs Rabbit in Bellatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit.

The British born star has also voiced a character in the popular video game Dragon Age: Inquisition and Muck in the Tv series Bob the Builder in 2011.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

All the guests who have been announced so far. Picture: Comic Con Wales

While American actor Harry Waters Jr is also known for his appearance in the 1990s movie Death Warrant and Big Bully.

The event has already booked stars such as Lou Ferringo from The Incredible Hulk, William Fichtner from Prison Break, Sean Pertwee from Gotham, Kim Coates from Sons of Anarchy,

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, Sean Gunn from Gilmore Girls, Michael Rooker from Guardians of the Galaxy are also booked.

Further Doctor Who stars Paul McGann, Syvester McCoy, Colin Baker, and Peter Davison have all been announced as special guests for the event.

Back to the future stars Claudia Wells and James Tolkan have also been announced along with Alec Utgoff from Stranger Things and Mark Boone Jr who appeared in Sons of Anarchy.

Ollie Barnes (Image: Comic Con Wales)

Last years Comic Con Wales event. Picture: Ollie Barnes

Autographs and photos with guests range from £20 to £90 with some photo opportunities selling fast.

The event will take place at the ICC Wales in Coldra, on August 12th and 13th, 2023. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday early entry cost £27.50 with standard entry costing £24.20 with an early weekend ticket costing £49.50

Entry for Children between the age of five and nine and concessions cost £8.80, while children under four go free while a weekend ticket will cost £19.25.

A diamond Entry ticket costs £27.50 on Saturday and Sunday, while a Saturday afterparty ticket costs £11.00.