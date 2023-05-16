The alleged victim sustained a ‘catalogue of injuries,’ some were caused by a broom handle.

Carl Silcox, 45, pleaded not guilty to murdering 43-year-old Adell Cowan in Caerphilly on October 17, 2020. He also denies the manslaughter of the alleged victim.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole KC opened the case to the jury at Cardiff Crown Court and said that Ms Cowell suffered ‘severe internal injuries, we say was caused by a brush handle.’

The jury heard how the ‘broom handle was inserted rectally to cause massive internal injuries.’

Ms Cowan suffered 13 rib fractures, five posterior rib fractures and a 2.8cm by 1.4cm tear to her rectum.

Mr Cox said: “(The pathologist) was unable to identify a natural explanation for Adell Cowan’s death. He did note she had sustained a catalogue of injuries. There was bruising and swelling to the face, to her head, to her neck, 13 rib fractures, five posterior rib fractures and a 2.8cm by 1.4cm tear to her rectum.

“During that post-mortem examination it was also revealed she had sustained a laceration to her spleen and lining of her pelvis.

“The findings support the fact there had been sexual activity between her and the defendant.

“(The pathologist) indicates the defect in the rectal wall occurred at around the time of death.

“The death of Adell Cowan was in a state of trauma and alcohol. The death was described as having occurred in close association with the event of forceful anal penetration and rectal perforation by that wooden broom handle.

“It seems on occasion the broom handle had been used by Adell Cowan on herself for sexual gratification but the use of the broom handle you’re going to be dealing with, the injuries caused by that broom handle would not have been caused if Adell Cowan had used it herself.

“It was inserted by someone other than the deceased and the only candidate for that is the defendant.”

Adell Cowan. Picture: Gwent Police

Professor Timothy Allen-Mersh, a consultant colorectal surgeon was the first witness to give evidence.

Professor Mersh said the injuries to the peritoneum would have ‘caused severe pain’ and said if she has survived, she would have been taken to an intensive care unit, followed by an emergency operation on her stomach.

He said: “For a 'reasonably healthy 40-year-old' who received such injuries in isolation, it would be unusual for such an individual to die within two days and possibly five days.”

The jury was shown ‘a buddle of evidence and CCTV,’ evidence included pictures of a blood-stained clothing on a blue/grey sweatshirt belonging to the defendant and a grey hooded top worn by Silcox at the time of his arrest contained a contact smear of Ms Cowan’s blood.

Mr Cox described the Ms Cowen and Mr Silcox’s lifestyle as ‘chaotic’, and it is ‘impossible to ignore the trauma in the death of Adele.'

In the opening Mr Cox said South Wales Police received a 999 call at 12.10am on October 18, 2020, from a telephone box in the Mornington Meadows area of Caerphilly from this defendant.

He said: “During that call, the defendant was heard to become upset and crying. He was asked if he could go and try CPR.”

In response, Silcox said the following: “She’s dead mate, she’s cold as ice, I don’t know whether she choked on her spit or whatever, there’s a lot of coughing on the bed. Earlier on in the day I got beat up, she went to see those people and got back. We had a drink and I told her she got to get up and realised she was cold and dead.”

The court was told the defendant ‘repeatedly’ changed his account over the course of the interviews. He initially said that Ms Cowan had been ‘assaulted by a group of youths on the evening of October 16 and his mobile phone had been stolen.’

Mr Cox said: “He said during October 17 Adell Cowan had left the flat to retrieve the phone and when she returned was empty handed. He said she was cold and went to bed and the next time he saw her she was dead. He said she had no visible injuries when she left the flat and they had sex on October 16.

“In the second interview he basically said he didn’t wake up and didn’t speak to Adell when she went to retrieve the phone.”

Silcox, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, is represented by John Benson KC and is charged with count one murder and count two manslaughter.

The trial is expected to last around two weeks.