The 1.1 metre wide and 1.7m long panels will be placed on the east and south facing roofs of a two-storey detached house in Middle Coedcae Road.

Torfaen Borough Council said the panels were in line with permitted development rights, meaning no planning application is required, and though the property is in the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site no equipment is planned on a wall facing the main road.

The council has issued a certificate of lawfulness to applicant Simon Lewis who earlier this year also changed the name of the property, previously known as Spare Moments, to Willow House.