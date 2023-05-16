Cignal Infrastructure, which was previously known as CK Hutchinson Networks, was told earlier this year its plan to place a mast, and its associated equipment, on the verge at Llanfrechfa Way in Llanyrafon, Cwmbran was unacceptable to Torfaen Borough Council.

Planners said the first application was too close to the road, and would block the view of drivers leaving the car park of Llanyrafon Golf Club, and a second proposed spot was said to be too close to a lime tree.

The firm then proposed moving it further forward, but that was still considered to be in the line of sight of drivers from the car park, and an “overly prominent position” according to the council.

It has now planned to place the mast further north along Llanfrechfa Way opposite a green space between the footpath leading to Olway Close and Llangorse Road.

The firm said it has selected the site following pre-application discussions with the planning department and the mast is “crucial” in providing 5G mobile coverage across the nation and “especially across the Llanyrafon area”.

It said the pole needs to be at least 15m tall for the required network coverage in the area.