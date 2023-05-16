The vacation rentals company has celebrated exceptional homes spanning from coast to countryside including a stunning Llancayo Windmill and a luxurious Old Millhouse in Edinburgh.

Not just any holiday home can make the list either, Vrbo has carefully selected the locations according to a 'strict criteria'.

Each dreamy property has a 4.9 or higher star rating, a number of guest reviews, Premier Host status as well as standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.

Have a look at the properties being recognised in Vrbo's Holiday Homes of The Year

Ariane Gorin, President of Expedia for Business, commented: “We have over two million properties on our platform which give families and groups of friends a chance to create great memories in the comfort of a private home.

"Out of these properties, we are really proud to choose a specially selected group of holiday homes from amazing locations across the UK; whether that is a property by the coast to a renovated windmill in the countryside."

Vrbo reveals its 2023 Holiday Homes of the Year

The Old Millhouse

This Old Millhouse has been named among Vrbo's UK Holiday Homes of the Year. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Located just 20 minutes from Edinburgh City Centre, this Old Millhouse was lovingly restored in 2012, according to Vrbo.

Located in the tranquil setting of Dalleith, the luxurious escape has won the Regional Award-winning rental award twice in 2018 and in 2022.

Following their stay, one guest shared about their experience: "Our family had an amazing stay at the The Old Millhouse.

"A stunning property located just minutes from Edinburgh and decorated to perfection. Our host Sally could not have been more accommodating and accessible for us.

Take a look inside the Old Millhouse. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

"She graciously arranged for provisions prior to our arrival and made our life so easy. There are not enough Thank You’s for the opportunity to stay in such a lovely, peaceful property during the Christmas holidays. We hope to make it an annual trip!"

Location: Edinburgh

Sleeps: 10

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 4

Special features: Private butler and concierge service, private chef, swim spa hydro pool, bookable fishing lessons and driver

High View Barn

High View Barn has been named among the UK's Holiday Homes of the Year (Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

This stunning stone cottage can be found in Middleton, Cumbria on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The rural retreat has endless amenities to keep you entertained on the grounds as well as plenty of countryside attractions on your doorstep if you fancy venturing into the Dales.

After their visit, one guest took to Vrbo about their experience: "Wonderful property and lovely views.

Have a look inside High View Barn. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

"Plenty of room. Hot tub was fantastic."

Location: Cumbria, Lake District

Sleeps: 16

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 7

Special features: Full size bowling green, mezzanine games room, private sauna, outdoor jacuzzi, enclosed lawn with decking and patio and helicopter hire

Llancayo Windmill

This Llancayo Windmill has been named among Vrbo's UK Holiday Homes of the Year. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Location: Monmouthshire, Wales

Sleeps: 12

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 5

Special features: Balcony access, snug, picturesque Usk location, multiple reception rooms over four floors

Brits looking for a unique getaway with adore this Llancayo Windmill.

Take a look inside Llancayo Windmill. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

The unforgettable property is situated just 2.2km from Usk Castle and is also nearby to other attractions like Raglan Castle and Pontypool Park.

The windmill features various entertaining spaces across four floors including a living room with balcony access which looks out over the scenic rural landscape.

Mulberry Barn

Mulberry Barn has been named among Vrbo's 2023 Holiday Homes of The Year. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Blending the historical with the contemporary, this 17th century barn conversion features beautiful period details like exposed beams without sacrificing on our modern creature comforts.

The property comes kitted out with quirky features like a 100CD Juke Box and a pool table whilst also catering to the entire party with multiple reception rooms to relax in.

Sharing their experience, one visitor wrote on the Vrbo website: "Fantastic property, magnificent public spaces and lots of room for a big group.

"The owner is incredibly responsive, highly recommend."

Take a look inside Mulberry Barn. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Location: The Cotswolds, Oxfordshire

Sleeps: 12

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 5

Special features: Pool table, Juke box, Private parking for up to 4 cars, BBQ with outdoor seating and landscaped garden

Thorpe with a view

Thorpe has been named among Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year 2023. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Featured on BBC One's Homes programme, this detached contemporary coastal home has been named among Vrbo's Holiday Homes of The Year.

With glorious views of Woolacombe beach, the 1930s family home features a sun trapped terrace, a sunken hot tub and a juke box.

One Vrbo customer left this review on Vrbo's website: "Pictures don’t do it justice.

"Very comfortable, spacious and well-appointed, perfect for our two families. Owners were very good to deal with. Would definitely recommend".

Have a browse of the contemporary costal property in Woolacombe in Devon. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Location: Woolacombe, Devon

Sleeps: 10

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 6

Special features: Sunken hot tub, jukebox, 0.1km from Woolacombe beach, sea views

Ty Rhos Newydd

Ty Rhos Newydd has been named among Vrbo's Holiday Homes of the Year. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Situated on the peaceful island of Anglesey, this modern villa boasts a seven person hot tub, cinema and games room.

The contemporary property is just two miles away from Lligwy beach and five miles from the Anglesey Coastal Path.

Writing about their visit, one Vrbo user posted: "Beautiful, modern and spacious property which easily accommodates 10 adults, 3 dogs.

"This house is well thought through for your pets to have a great break too. We have made great memories having the best fun here and look forward to returning in the future.

"Customer service 10/10 totally on the ball even during the Christmas holidays."

Take a peek inside Ty Rhos Newydd. ( Vrbo) (Image: Vrbo)

Location: Anglesey, Wales

Sleeps: 10

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 6

Special features: Hot tub, cinema, games room, two-acre paddock, pet friendly, three ground-floor bedrooms for accessibility, dart board, cycle racks