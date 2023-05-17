English DJ and producer Nathan Dawe is set to perform at Vibez nightclub this summer bank holiday - on Sunday, May 28.

Fuse ODG is also set bring his Afrobeats to the Newport nightclub on the August Bank holiday, August 27.

Jack Bannister, owner of Vibez, is delighted to bring the popular artists to his nightclub. He said: “I love Nathan Dawe’s music; I think he’s class and to be able to bring him to Newport is amazing.

“He is huge in Ibiza and the charts and Fuse ODG's got huge dancehall hits. Every time you play him in the club customers love it.

“He has got real bangers, and the thing I love the most about having these guys is there is a huge variety and not just one particular genre.

“We had Tom Zanetti on the coronation weekend, and he was huge success and we have already sold a lot of tickets for the next events.”

Mr Bannister added: “It’s great to bring high quality acts and positivity to Newport.

“After showing them photos and videos from previous events they were super excited, and I think having them in Newport will certainly help the city.”

For the older generation who don’t know who either artist is here is a break down.

Who is Fuse ODG?

Nana Richard Abiona, known by his stage name Fuse ODG, was born in London and raised in Ghana.

The British songwriter and rapper is best known for his hits Azonto, Dangerous Love and Antenna, and he has worked with artists such as Sean Paul and Major Lazer.

He released his first album T.I.N.A in November 2014, while his second album New Africa Nation was released in April 2019.

Who is Nathan Dawe?

Nathan Dawe is a British DJ and producer and is one of the UK’s biggest breakout dance acts of the last five years.

The 28-year-old is well known for his hits Lighter featuring KSI which reached number 3 on the UK Singles chart.

He also has hits 21 Reasons featuring Ella Henderson and a re-making 90s band Sweet Female Attitudes ‘Flowers and has featured on tracks with Anne-Marie and Little Mix.