A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited St Helen’s Catholic Primary School, Caerphilly in March 2023 and has now published a report on its findings.

There, inspectors found a "warm, caring and inclusive" primary school where pupils make strong progress in all aspects of their work.

Pupils’ behaviour was praised as being "very good" and being "polite and respectful to each other, staff and visitors".

Staff have created positive working relationships with pupils that result in a warm, caring ethos throughout the school which is "built on mutual respect, meaning that every child feels valued as they strive to achieve".

The report said: “All staff use praise and encouragement to support and motivate pupils well. There is a strong emphasis on pupils’ well-being in all classrooms to ensure that they are ready for learning and that they are supported in their work and in their lives.

“This is a strong feature of the school. The staff know their children well, and know what the pupils need to thrive and flourish.

“Teachers provide clear instructions and expectations to ensure that pupils know what they need to do to complete tasks successfully.

"In the best examples, pupils decide on their own success criteria skilfully, demonstrating that they have understood the requirements of the task well.”

The report also says the school has "a developing an engaging curriculum that provides an effective breadth and depth of learning experiences that meet the needs of pupils well".

School enrichment activities were signalled out for praise, and inspectors applauded the "opportunities for outdoor learning" which occur throughout the school.

The leadership and management of the school was also commended, with inspectors calling praising the headteacher for placing her "well-being and faith at the heart of all decisions".

The report said: “The headteacher provides strong, compassionate leadership and a clear strategic direction for the school. She has included pupils, parents, governors and staff in developing a clear vision, which has well-being and faith at its heart.

“Leaders support the work of the school ably, promoting the agreed vision and values passionately, creating a warm and nurturing ethos.

“The whole staff work well as a team to ensure that the well-being of pupils and staff is everyone’s foremost priority, resulting in a strong safeguarding culture throughout the school.”

Etsyn recommended that the school needs to ensure that teachers’ feedback targets the next steps in pupils’ learning effectively and to provide more opportunities for pupils to make decisions about how they organise and present their work.

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.