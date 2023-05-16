The crash, which took place on the M4 towards junction 23 at around 6.40am, blocked lane. All lanes have since re-opened.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the crash, according to the police.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 towards junction 23 at around 6.40am on Tuesday 16 May.

"Officers attended and the collision involved two cars.

"No injuries were reported."

The incident caused severe delays of 50 minutes between J23A Magor - J26 Malpas Road, the average speed was a slow 10mph.

Traffic in the area has now returned to normal levels.