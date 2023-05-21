The Wye Valley Hotel, in Tintern, is characterful pub and hotel slap bang in the middle of one of the most picturesque parts of south Wales.

The establishment boasts a lounge bar, restaurant, public bar, gardens and letting accommodation for eight or nine people.

The main bar area come complete with heavily beamed ceiling, carpeted floor, quarry tiled bar walk and feature open Victorian fireplace with cast iron back fitting. There is traditional fixed and loose seating for 30 or so customers.

With a predicted annual turnover of more than £260,000 net, the Wye Valley Hotel could be a good business prospect.

There are two small car parks, for around 35 cars.

The Wye Valley Hotel is being listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/125459555