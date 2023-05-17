Doreen Mary Martin was born in Newport on May 17, 1923, and celebrated her 100th birthday earlier with friends, residents, and staff at Danygraig Nursing Home.

Ms Martin studied at Maindee Primary School, followed by Newport High School.

She turned 16 in 1939 – the same year World War Two began – and worked in the civil services helping with the war effort.

When the war ended in 1945, Ms Martin moved to London for a few years before returning home to Newport, where she worked in the wages section of the electricity board.

“She is good with numbers, but her lifelong passion is the arts,” said her godson’s wife Rosemary White.

“She was a ballet dancer as a child and featured in South Wales Argus when she was the butterfly queen.

“She has always been passionate about drama, poetry, and classical music – although she doesn’t play any instruments.”

During Ms Martin’s time in London in the 1940s she earned both a bronze and a silver acting medal from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

When she returned to Newport, she joined an acting group and was part of Newport Playgoers Society, which was established in 1924, until her eighties. She also drove a car up until her eighties.

Although she didn’t write poetry, she loved to read it, and would annually visit a poetry festival with her friends.

“Doreen is a really lovely person,” added Mrs White.

“If you spoke to any of her friends, they would tell you what a lovely and gentle person she is.”

Ms Martin was also a member of St Mark’s Church’s congregation throughout her life and celebrated today with other members of the Gold Tops church.

She was also joined by friends from her acting group and relatives - along with staff and residents - in celebrating her 100th birthday at Danygraig Nursing Home on Quantock Drive.