There will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday, May 17 to ensure concert goers can get to and from the venue safely.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the event.

Traffic Wales said there was a 17% increase in traffic on the M4 for the Ed Sheeran concert last May, resulting in up to 40 minute delays.

They said they are expecting the same tomorrow for the Beyonce concert.

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is coming to Principality Stadium this week!



🎸We saw a 17% increase in traffic on the #M4 when Ed Sheeran performed last May with up to 40 minutes of delays⌚





Road closures begin as early as 7am on Wednesday, so motorists and concert goers are urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Full list of road closures for the Beyonce Cardiff concert

Here are all the road closures set to be in place tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17) ahead of the Beyonce concert at Principality Stadium:

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed from 7am on Wednesday.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full Cardiff city centre road closure which will take place between 4pm and midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

The @Beyonce #RenaissanceWorldTour Fan Guide is now live!



Packed with all the essential info for fans travelling into Cardiff including stadium & travel 🙌





The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

For up-to-date traffic information, you can visit the Traffic Wales website.

Beyonce's concert at Principality Stadium, Cardiff is due to kick off at 7pm.

The concert is reported to have no support act and runs for three hours, meaning the concert should conclude around 10pm.