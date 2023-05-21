Members of Slimming World, at Eton Road and Beechwood in Newport, recently took part in The Clothes Throw by donating clothes that no longer fit them to Cancer Research UK.

Although the campaign is national, this group alone donated 113 bags of pre-loved clothes, shoes and accessories; each bag is worth approximately £25 which means the group’s members have potentially raised £2,825 for Cancer Research UK.

Jacqui Mines, who runs the Eton Road and Beechwood Thursday PM Slimming World groups, is delighted that the group has raised so much money for charity.

Ms Mines said: “I can’t quite believe how many bags we managed to collect.

"My members have blown me away with their generosity.

“To raise such an amazing amount for a charity that does so much to beat cancer, feels fantastic.”

Since 2013, Slimming World members nationally have donated more than £18 million worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops.

Along with helping people lose weight, Slimming World aims to raise awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

The Slimming World programme focuses on making behavioural changes, including sustainable changes to eating habits and weekly support from other members.

“My group sessions are always buzzing and when we collected the bags up the atmosphere was incredible,” added Ms Mines.

“My members have seen stunning weight losses simply by making small changes to the way they shop, cook, and eat, and by taking steps to become more active.

“But the best thing about our group is the caring support members give to each other, spurring each other along and sharing recipes and tips every week.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Slimming World is invited to get in touch with Jacqui Mines by calling 07771 550807.

Alternatively, people can come along to group at Eton Road Community House at 5.30pm on a Wednesday, or 8.30am or 10am on a Thursday. Or come along to group at Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church every Thursday at 5.30pm.