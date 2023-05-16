The star says he doesn’t regret saying goodbye to the BBC One soap, where he played Mick Carter, but suggested that despite the character’s, he could return to Albert Square.

The 45-year-old actor told the Radio Times magazine: "I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me.

"Mick’s exit felt like a real 'full stop', but maybe it was a 'dot, dot, dot'."

Danny's character is survived by his onscreen ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright), who is struggling to come to terms with the death of her former spouse and also trying to keep the Queen Vic boozer - her family's home, which she ran with him - after his jailed wife Janine Butcher got Mick's share after his death.

And the new co-owner was recently revealed to be Linda's mother, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), after Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Nish (Navin Chowdhry) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal) were misled.

Announcing his exit last year, Danny said: "The big news is I've decided not to renew my contract. That's all. That's not because I've fallen out with anybody, I love everybody.

"I am leaving EastEnders. I'm very lucky, I'm very grateful.

"When you're in a job like a soap your contract comes up for renewal, and every time it has, they've asked me to stay, and I'm very grateful for that. Because I've seen a lot of people come and go. It's very tough."

Meanwhile, the ‘Vendetta’ star recently spoke about how “intrigued” he was to travel to Australia to shoot the new film ‘Heat’ alongside the rest of the cast, including ‘Neighbours’ stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris.

Danny told The Sun newspaper: "I can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there.

"It’s my first gig since ‘EastEnders’. Heat has a powerful, dark script and strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!"