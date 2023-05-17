The iconic boy band consisting of Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson formed in 2010 after appearing on the UK version of The X Factor.

One Direction hasn't performed together since 2015 when Malik left the group to pursue a solo career.

Since then, all have gone their separate ways and had varying levels of success with their own solo careers.

But now, one TikTok user believes they have an interview with Payne, from ringside at the KSI v Joe Fournier fight at the weekend, that proves the band may be getting back together.

Ringwalkmedia12 posted a video with the caption: "Liam Payne confirms ALL the one direction band members are speaking about a comeback!!"

In the TikTok video, when asked "when are we going to see the band back together" Payne responded: "I don't know, but we just started a new group chat, so that's something."

The interviewer, Derek Chisora with Delicious TV, then added: "1D is back soon."

Payne shrugged, neither confirming nor denying the remark.

One Direction fans go crazy over possible reunion

The post has gone viral, being watched 1.9 million times, receiving more than 371,000 likes and over 7000 comments (at the time of publication).

One Direction fans have gone crazy about the post.

Replying to the TikTok video, one person said: "ill actually cry."

Someone else said: "don't play with my feelings."

A third fan said: "I'm definitely going if they come back for a Tour."

While a fourth person added: "Praying that it's for real this time."

Styles has also not ruled out a One Direction reunion.

Commenting about a possible One Direction reunion on the final of The Late Late Show with James Cordon he said: "I would never say never."