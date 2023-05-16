POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a Cwmbran man who was last seen driving away from Cwmbran today.
Liam Matthews, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 in Cwmbran.
He is described as around 5 ft 8” tall, slight build, and shaven brown hair.
Mr Matthews was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a yellow Nike tick on the back and white trainers.
He is believed to be driving a black Kia with the registration plate CK71 YDY.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300158309.
"Liam is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well."
