Coleg Gwent's campus in Blaendare Road, Pontypool, will close down at the end of the summer term, the college has announced.

The campus is currently home of the college’s construction apprenticeship programme, and was also used as a vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The site has been allocated as a potential site for housing by Torfaen County Borough Council.

The news comes after the college opened a new £24 million campus in Cwmbran, the Torfaen Learning Zone, in 2020.

Outside the Pontypool campus. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Coleg Gwent said: “Following the opening of the Torfaen Learning Zone in September 2020, the college closed the Pontypool Campus.

“Parts were subsequently reopened to accommodate the NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre and some of the construction apprenticeship programme.

“From September, the college intends to relocate apprenticeships to other campuses while it reduces site operations and continues to look at options for the long term.

“The site has been allocated as a potential housing site in the council's strategic development plan and this remains the most likely use for it.”

The further education college has 24,000 students across sites in Newport, Torfaen, Usk, Crosskeys and Blaenau Gwent.

At Coleg Gwent 1,324 students sat A/AS Level exams and 1,045 learners studied Level 3 vocational BTEC qualifications in 2022.