A PLANNING application has been granted for a new café in the Cwmbran centre.
The new business at 5 Caradoc Road, Cwmbran, can now be revealed as Maggie’s Takeaway, which will offer breakfast, dinner, drinks and snacks.
For the past 62 years the unit was home to school uniform supplier Pretty Miss - which has now relocated across Cwmbran Centre to 7-9 The Arcade.
The proposed front elevation
Torfaen Council have granted planning permission for the change of use from Class A1 to Class A3.
Class A3 is for the sale of food or drink for consumption on the premises or of hot food for consumption off the premises.
A planning application has now been submitted for the shop signage for the café.
The proposed side elevation
Images submitted include the proposed front and side elevation sign.
Last year was a bumper year for Cwmbran Shopping Centre with 17 new tenants opening at the retail site.
