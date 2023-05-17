POLICE have thanked members of the public for their help after a missing woman was found.
Sarah Valazquez, from Chepstow, was last seen in the town on Friday, May 12.
Gwent Police launched an appeal to find the 32-year-old, and described officers as being concerned for her welfare.
Today, Wednesday, the force said Ms Valazquez "has now been found".
"Thanks for sharing our appeal," the force added in a message to the public.
