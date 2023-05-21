Lorna and Jason, who are from Blaenavon and have two children, first got involved with fostering in 2021 when they became foster carers.

During their health and social care training, they specialised in sibling groups, which inspired them to foster two brothers.

They both discovered that working full-time and having children were not barriers to becoming foster carers.

Lorna, who is a mental health and learning disability manager at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "Seeing the bond our children have has made us want to support other siblings and keep them together during difficult times."

"We feel being able to provide a stable home alongside our children, who enjoy school and after-school activities, provides a great environment for other children to thrive in.

"Our children have embraced fostering and treat the children in our care like their own siblings."

When local authority carers cannot look after these children, they may be sent to agencies outside of their local community, meaning they are more likely to live away from their schools, friends, and families.

Jason, who is a support worker for people with disabilities, said: "For us it's about providing as much normality, love and care as possible whether it's for a few weeks or a few years. We hope we can continue to foster and support many more children in the years to come."

Currently, the demand for foster parents in Wales is high, with around 550 families required each year to provide a safe and loving home to children and young people.

It is anticipated Gwent will need hundreds more people to fill social care roles by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care services across the region.

Torfaen Council boasts 121 mainstream foster carers and aims to recruit more.

Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for children, families and education at Torfaen Council, said: "The council recognises the significance of keeping fostered children within the local community, whenever possible.

"Child placements with local authority foster carers continues to play a vital role in maintaining this crucial sense of continuity and belonging."

A social care recruitment bus has been touring around Gwent this year to help people take their first steps into social care and will pass through Newport and several other locations throughout the next two months.

Head of Foster Wales, Alastair Cope, urges Welsh people to step up and keep children together to help support the community.

He said: "We know that when children stay connected, stay local and have someone to stick by them for the long term, we see better outcomes."

For more information on how to become a foster carer, visit Foster Wales Torfaen.