A MAN has been locked up for rape and sexual assault.
Samuel Davies, 20, of St David’s Way, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to rape and assault by penetration against a woman.
The defendant was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after he admitted the charges.
Davies was sent to a young offender institution for five years.
He will have to register as a sex offender for life.
