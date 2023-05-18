Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill in Beaufort Square notified customers that they are taking extra precautions, and urged drinkers to be “vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour” to staff.

Speaking to the Argus, Fiona from Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill said: “There has been issues in other pubs recently.

“Fortunately, we have been lucky and not had any cases, but we have put precautions in place just to be on the safe side.

“We also have testing strips and bottle stops.”

Safety measures have been introduced at the bar to prevent drink spiking (Image: Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill)

The drink covers, labelled Drink Watch, are available to purchase for £1.45 from behind the bar.

Pitchers Sports Bar and Grill Facebook post said: “As a business, we take the safety of our customers very seriously.

“We are aware of the recent rise in spiking incidents in the area, and we want to assure you that we are taking extra precautions to prevent this from happening to our customers.

“Our staff are trained to watch for any suspicious behavior and to keep an eye on customers' drinks. We also encourage our customers to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior to our staff immediately.

“Your safety is our top priority. We are working with drink watch to provide you with these reusable drink covers. Available for purchase from the bar.”