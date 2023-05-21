In partnership with The Parent Network, Ynys Hywel Farm has opened an allotment for residents to use between midday and 2pm every Wednesday.

People of “all ages and abilities” are encouraged to attend the community allotment at the council-owned farm.

Theresa Heal, of the Parent Network, is behind the project. She hopes the sessions will play a part in helping the community through the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “I want people to value what they have got here in the village. We have various plants and species – butterflies you wouldn’t see anywhere else – and the farm animals.

“We see so much wildlife up here, I’m always finding new things. Gardening is also really good for your wellbeing.”

Theresa Heal And Dai Hopkins

She added: “Most people don’t know this is here. It’s in our village and they can turn-up without paying. The sessions are free and available for anyone in the community, some who may not have the money to buy fruit and vegetables currently.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council has put £5,000 into the allotment project. This has gone towards a shed and a greenhouse, in addition to compost, sleepers, seeds, shovels, trowels, rakes, wheelbarrows, and forks.

The council’s funding has come from the UK Government’s community renewal fund.

Dai Hopkins, farm manager, said: “The farm has reduced its size significantly over the years and now we’re diversifying the use of land. Where the allotment is now, there were turkeys and chickens years ago.”

He added: “Everyone will be taught and given a lesson each week – you don’t need any gardening experience.”

Brandon Carter, an apprentice at the farm, said: “I think gardening teaches life skills that everyone can utilise – you’re also outdoors and surrounded by nature.”

Brandon Carter, Dai Hopkins, Theresa Heal, and Leanne Williams

The Parent Network is funding a member of staff at the allotment and refreshments.

Amanda Jones, chief executive of the Parent Network, said: “We work with parents across the borough and it’s developed into a community forum so it’s now about wellbeing and giving people a voice. It’s about working with the people for the people.

“Since Covid, and people being locked away for so long, people have taken to wellbeing – especially with being outdoors. This is a volunteer-led, supported by staff, project. Theresa has listened to the voice of the people and what they want.”

Amanda Jones Parent Network CEO (left)

Ynysddu councillor Janine Reed said: “It’s lovely to see and I admire the hard work of Theresa and Dai.”

Theresa has been volunteering with the Parent Network for the past six years.

She said: “Before I joined the parent network, I was quite shut off and closed but they welcomed me in and if it wasn’t for Leanne who took me to everything, I wouldn’t have the confidence to do things like this – she brought me out of my shell.

“I don’t want other parents, or anyone, to feel the way I used to feel – trapped in the house. There is help and there are people you can talk to – you can get out and do this sort of thing.”

The Parent Network has 38 different forums across the county borough and currently supports around 400 families.

The community allotment project is open to anyone – not just parents. For more information you can call 0748 7850 396.

A council spokesperson said: “This is a great example of the community coming together for the benefit of residents who would otherwise not have access to growing their own flowers and vegetables.

“As well as developing community spirit, allotments have significant environmental benefits. Growing your own, eating locally and seasonally, helps to reduce your carbon footprint and environmental impact.”