Emma Corfield-Walters runs Book-ish, an independent bookshop which already has one branch in Crickhowell.

Now, the store is preparing to open a second branch - in Frogmore Street in Abergavenny.

The store opened its doors for the first time today - Thursday, May 18.

Ms Corfield-Walters said: "We’ve been on the high st in Crickhowell, seven miles away since 2010.

"Since then we’ve won a number of awards including best independent bookshop in the uk 2020 and best bookshop in Wales on several occasions.

"We’re very excited about our expansion plans and are looking forward to becoming part of the community in Abergavenny."

Book-ish have been the booksellers for the Abergavenny Food Festival for the past two years and regularly hold events in venues throughout the town.

"It feels like a natural move, Ms Corfield-Walters said.

"It’s only seven miles away from Crickhowell, but a very different town.

"We’ll share some customers and very much look forward to meeting new ones."