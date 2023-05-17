Daniel Wright, 19, died following a crash in Magor Road, Newport, at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.

His funeral will be held at Langstone Vale Crematorium at 12.45pm tomorrow, Thursday, May 18, followed by refreshments at the Iscoed Tafarn pub in Birch Grove, Llanmartin.

Mr Wright was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following the crash, where he later died.

A 17-year-old boy from Newport who was also in the car suffered "life-changing" injuries, and has since been discharged from hospital.

In a tribute issued following his death, Mr Wright's parents described him as a "wonderful son, grandson, brother and nephew who was so loved by everyone who knew him".

They said: "We are so proud to have been his parents, and there are no words to describe our pain knowing we will never see his beautiful face again.

"As a family we would like to thank all the emergency services and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales for everything you did for Dan and us, we will be forever grateful for the time you gave us with him."

The family has requested attendees at the funeral to wear casual clothing, as if they were meeting up with Mr Wright him one last time.

They have also requested that any flowers be sent to Ian Watts & Son Funeral Directors, a funeral home in Caldicot.

The 'proud' parents hope to give their son the best send-off and urge more people to be part of the celebration.

The estimated route of the journey will include returning to the estate for a "final lap of honour", after which they will drive past Mr Wright's house on Willow Drive, ultimately walking down to the car park of Larch Grove for a final pass of the football field and the speedway track.