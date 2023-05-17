Tillery Valley Foods, in Abertillery, confirmed today, May 17, that it has appointed administrators.

This comes following uncertainty around the future of the site, with concerned workers telling the Argus that the closure would be “devastating” and would “permanently impact Abertillery.” TVF employed around 250 people.

The majority of workers have been made redundant, 24 employees have been retained to assist the administrators in winding-down the business.

Rob Edwards, Community Union’s Regional Secretary for Wales called the news "devastating" hope the sale will "respect the needs of the workforce and local community."

Founded in 1984 Tillery Valley Foods produces and supplies nutritionally balanced meals to the healthcare, education and local authority sectors, including to 30 NHS Trusts across England.

Tim Bateson and Will Wright from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators.

Mr Bateson, director at Interpath Advisory, said: “This is a tremendously sad day for the company’s dedicated employees, a number of whom have worked for the company for more than three decades, as well as for the wider community in Abertillery.

“Our immediate priority will be to provide support to all those who have been made redundant, including supporting them with the information required to submit claims to the Redundancy Payments Office, and we are also aiming to host workshops in conjunction with local employment agencies and employers.

“Over the past few months, the directors have worked tirelessly to safeguard the future of the business, including undertaking a process to seek new investment and/or owners. They have also been in regular dialogue with key stakeholders, including local MPs, Welsh Government and NHS England, keeping all informed.”

TVF employed around 250 people (Image: Google Maps)

TVF employed around 250 people. Picture: Google Maps

Tillery Valley Foods has fallen victim to significant inflation across its fixed and increases in food and energy prices

The directors worked with their advisors and key stakeholders to find a solution, including marketing the business for sale and agreeing increased prices with customers, however, no solution could be found.

Speaking to the Argus last week one worker said: “Many of us have worked for the company for 20 years, some 30 years or more.

“The effect of TVF closing will be catastrophic to the local community.

“If TVF were to shut permanently the impact to Abertillery will be devastating.

“We also cannot ignore the fact that this amount of job losses to Abertillery," they said. "With TVF being the main employee in the area, the skills of the employees are only likely to be transferred to businesses in a travelling range of between 10 miles and 40 miles at best.”

TVF was owned by Sodexo for more than 20 years and was sold to Joubere Food Group in August 2021.

Mr Edwards, Community Union’s regional secretary for Wales, said: "This is devastating news for the workforce who have continued working above and beyond amidst great uncertainty for their futures.

“We are working tirelessly to support our members and again call on the Welsh and UK Governments to do all that they can to secure a future for TVF and its skilled, dynamic, loyal and dedicated workforce.

“Any potential sale of the business must be responsible and respect the needs of the workforce and local community.

“We will work with the current owners, the administrators and any potential buyers to ensure that workers are represented in this process.”

Community represents workers at Tillery Valley Foods as well as members in a wide range of sectors across Wales and the UK.

Last week Peredur Owen Griffiths called on the Welsh Government to safeguard the workforces jobs whilst Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies said his focus was “on the jobs and the future of Tillery Valley Foods.”

Mr Griffiths said: “This news is a bitter blow for the local community and beyond.

“For such a large and long-standing employer to have doubts over its future is devastating.”