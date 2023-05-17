The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

While travelling home the couple along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after paparazzi followed the car, Prince Harry’s spokesperson said, Sky News reports.

More detail was provided by the spokesperson who described the pursuit as “relentless”.

Harry’s spokesperson said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers", Sky News reports.

The public appearance was the couple's first together since Prince Harry was seen alone at his father's Coronation earlier this month.

Meghan Markle won award at New York event

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

The duchess received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

She wore a strapless gold midi dress with scalloped pattern detailing.

Renowned journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem presented Meghan with the award.

Her acceptance speech closed out the gala where she said: “It’s never too late to start.

“You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over Ms Steinem, who introduced her alongside current foundation chief executive Teresa Younger.

“It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”