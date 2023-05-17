Jake Smith, 24, from Risca pleaded guilty to causing “unnecessary suffering” to his French bulldog Rio.

Police officers found the dog dead after it had suffered multiple injuries including a fractured jaw, rib and leg as well as a collapsed lung.

Darren Bishop, representing the RSPCA, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “This investigation involves the alleged abuse of a French bulldog which was found deceased by police and discovered to have blunt force trauma injuries of a non-accidental nature.

“This dog had sustained significant blunt force trauma on at least four separate occasions – fractured left front leg, fractured jaw, blow to the top of the head, chest and injuries.

“The fourth episode of blunt force trauma resulted in the dog’s death via lung collapse.

“There had been prolonged or deliberate ill-treatment or neglect.”

The court heard police were called to Smith’s flat over concerns about his mental health and that he had said he was going to kill himself.

When officers went to the defendant’s address he wasn’t there and claimed he had left the dog in the bath until it had drowned.

“The defendant’s explanation is not consistent with the expert evidence,” Mr Bishop said.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Liverpool University’s pathology department revealed the extensive physical injuries Rio had suffered.

Smith, of Gardd Y Meddyg pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The offence was committed between August 1 and August 17 last year.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Ian George, representing Smith, said: “He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

“The defendant had something of a troubled background and had a traumatic upbringing.

“He was in the midst of a mental health episode at the time and said he was going to kill himself.

“The defendant is not an essentially cruelly person.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing and he should have contacted the RSPCA for the dog to be rehoused.

“The defendant is traumatised at facing custody for being cruel to his dog.”

Smith was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

The defendant was banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

He will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £500 costs and a £154 surcharge.