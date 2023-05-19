A GWENT Racecourse is to host an exciting awards ceremony next month.
We can now reveal that Chepstow Racecourse will hold the South Wales Schools and Education Awards next month on June 28.
The awards also have a new headline sponsor New Directions Education.
People across South Wales have been nominating schools and teachers in order to say a big thank you for all the work they do.
Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “Now that nominations have closed we are looking ahead to the South Wales Schools and Education Awards when we'll be able to celebrate all the winners and finalists.
“Chepstow Racecourse is an excellent venue fitting the calibre of people who have been nominated. I'm sure those who make the shortlist will have an amazing evening.
“The event is only possible with the support of sponsors, and I am and really pleased we can announce New Directions Education as our headline sponsor this year.
“Good recruitment and training of staff is central to successful education outcomes for students, which makes New Directions the perfect partner for these awards.”
The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.
This year the awards are bigger and better than ever with an exciting new category.
The class of the year category is an exciting new addiction to the awards, it exists to recognise classes that have done amazing things and deserve recognition for going that extra mile.
A nominee in this year’s awards is Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod in Caerphilly.
The Caerphilly school has been nominated for the above and beyond award.
Pupils at the school celebrated their diverse and inclusive curriculum with a festival.
The primary school in recently came together to support a six-year-old pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.
Full list of categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards
- School of the year
- Above and Beyond Award
- Private or Independent School of the Year
- Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Class of the Year
- College or University of the Year
- Early Years Education Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Head Teacher of the Year
- Primary Teacher of the Year
- Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Support Worker of the Year
- Secondary School of the Year
- Primary School of the Year
The finalists will be announced shortly.
