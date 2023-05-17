It has been revealed today that a 32-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday, March 3.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a crash in which three young people died.

Three people were found dead in St Mellons on Monday, March 6 after the car they had been travelling in crashed off a roundabout on the A48.

Sophie Russon and Shane Loughlin, 32, were rushed to hospital after the car was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6 - two days after the group were reported missing.

Police officers at the scene of the fatal crash in St Mellons (Image: Newsquest)

Police have said the offences for which the man has been arrested are not connected to the fatal collision which happened at 2.03am on Saturday 4th March which resulted in the deaths of the driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith.

Their families have been informed of the arrest and continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies of South Wales Police said: “The arrest was made as a result of evidence identified by officers investigating the fatal collision and involves the same vehicle.

“Our detailed investigation is continuing which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Last month the Argus revealed that a sixth passenger, Joel Lia was dropped off hours before the fatal crash. The group of six went to a seaside caravan park after drinking in a nightclub.

Shortly after midnight on March 6, the group's car was found among trees off the A48 in St Mellons. Three of the occupants - Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross, and Eve Smith - had died, and another two - Shane Loughlin and Sophie Russon - had been seriously injured.

The day after the car was found, police watchdog the IOPC announced it had decided to investigate missing persons reports, filed with Gwent Police and South Wales Police on March 4 and 5, respectively, were handled by the two forces.