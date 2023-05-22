Newport Cycle Speedway Club is a long-standing institution in the area, providing opportunities for riders of all ages and abilities to enjoy the thrilling sport of cycle speedway. The club is run by volunteers who work tirelessly to provide coaching, equipment and facilities for their members.

The donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative, which provides up to £750,000 to charities and groups across the country every year.

The support from Persimmon East Wales will be used to fund transport costs for junior riders at their various event meetings across Wales and the South West.

The housebuilder is currently building homes at its nearby Springfield Meadows at Glan Llyn in Llanwern, offering a range of quality new two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices at the development start from £220,995 to £404,995.

Colin Simmons, secretary at Newport Cycle Speedway Club, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Persimmon as a Community Champion.

“Newport Cycle Speedway Club has around 40 young members and going from strength to strength and these much-needed funds will help us travel to our various event meets across Wales and the South West.

“We have a dedicated and enthusiastic young team, and they are beyond excited at the prospect of their upcoming fixtures this summer.

“On behalf of the children, parents and Newport Cycle Speedway Club, I would like to say a massive thank you to Persimmon Homes East Wales for supporting us.”

Persimmon Homes East Wales sales director Victoria Williams said: “We have a proud presence in Newport and are delighted to support the local cycle speedway club.

“Alongside building much-needed homes in Newport, we also want to leave a positive lasting legacy in the local community, and Newport Cycle Speedway Club is a well-known local institution used by many young people and run by a dedicated group of volunteers.

“Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative is all about supporting the communities and people where we build, and we are delighted to help this group of young people with something they love.”

The housebuilder’s Springfield Meadows development has been designed to meet the needs of first-time buyers, families and people moving up the property ladder.