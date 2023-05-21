Portskewett and Sudbrook Football Club is a mini and junior football club established in 2019. It is mostly run by volunteers as family and community are at the heart of its mission.

Lovell and Candleston contributed to the sponsorship of new training tops for the under-five, six, and seven players. As a result of their sponsorship, their logos will now appear on the new training tops.

Jamie Grannell, club secretary at Portskewett and Sudbrook FC, said: “We are extremely grateful to Lovell and Candleston for their generous contribution to our work in the local communities. We pride ourselves on forging strong relationships with businesses in our local area in order to provide a quality football experience for the children within our club.

“As a direct result of building these relationships, we reduce the need for parents to have to self-fund through subs. This is a strong factor in what we do as a club.

"We are the only club in the Monmouthshire area to offer heavily subsidised football and free football for all children up to the age of eight. We are extremely proud to be the fastest growing club in the area, growing from 40 members in July 2021 to more than 175 today.”

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “We really enjoy getting to know the communities we build in and when an opportunity to support community projects such as this one comes about, we are more than happy to get involved.

“We wish Portskewett and Sudbrook Football Club all the best of luck in their upcoming matches and hope all the children have a wonderful time playing.”

Scott Rooks, commercial director of Candleston Homes, said: “We are delighted to be involved in providing the training tops to the children, working with the local club on this project has enabled us to put community legacy projects like this one, at the heart of everything we do. Seeing all the children’s faces at the presentation of the tops confirms why we support projects like this.”

The development, called Elderwood Parc, is situated on Crick Road and consists of 269 new homes being built by Lovell as a design and build scheme on behalf of Candleston Homes.