Gwent Police say they received a report of suspicious behaviour regarding an incident in Brynmawr.

An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking along Wesley Buildings.

The man, described as being aged around 60, tried to grab her, but she was able to get away.

The girl was not harmed in the incident, which occurred at around 3.45pm on Tuesday, May 16.

The man is described as aged around 60 and white with grey hair and was believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hoodie.

He was reportedly driving a small silver van.

Additional police will be deployed to Brynmawr

Detective superintendent Michelle Chaplin, the senior investigating officer, said: “It is possible that you may see an additional police presence in Brynmawr and Nantyglo at this time, but please do not be alarmed.

“Officers will be making further enquiries and we’ve set up additional patrols since receiving information of this suspicious behaviour.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the Brynmawr area, especially Limestone Road, Wesley Buildings, Chapel Road or Market Road, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Tuesday, May 16.

“If you also have CCTV or dashcam footage from any of these locations, you may have information that could assist our enquiries.”

Help police investigate reports of young girl being grabbed in Brynmawr

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2300158767 or you send can direct message on social media or an email to contact@gwent.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.