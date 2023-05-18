Thousands descended on the Principality Stadium on Wednesday night to see the “global icon” perform on the first UK date of her Renaissance world tour.

The show included video projections and animations, as well as robotic devices, silver moon rovers and pyrotechnics, plus multiple extravagant outfit changes from the singer.

Beyonce’s setlist spanned her two-decade career, including tracks from last year’s Renaissance album, including Break My Soul and Cuff It.Throughout the performance the singer commanded the stage, smiling, laughing and at one point donning a striped black and gold bee outfit, paired with black gloves and sunglasses, paying homage to her nickname – Queen Bey.

The stage was set for an 'amazing' show by Beyonce at the Principality Stadium

Fans described feeling “so lucky” to have secured tickets for Wednesday’s show and said the atmosphere had been “buzzing”.

Nicola Stacey Jones, 54, from Risca in Wales, told PA that Beyonce’s voice was “like velvet”.

“The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces. Beyonce is pitch perfect with moves to match,” she said.

At the time she spoke to PA, the singer’s hit song Crazy In Love had been playing, at which point Ms Jones said “everyone was on their feet”.

Nicola Stacey Jones (front), 54, from Risca, in Wales

“It’s one of those tick box… mind-blowing, memorable moments – I was there sort of thing,” she said.

Sian Blackham, a senior media manager for a charity, said ahead of the show tracks by Beyonce had been playing “in every bar” near to the stadium.

“She’s an absolute icon,” she told PA

Ms Blackham, 44, added: “I’m a huge Beyonce fan and have loved her since her career took off with Destiny’s Child.

“I’m with my best friend, goddaughter and her auntie. This is our fourth time seeing Beyonce together, the first since the pandemic.

“We feel so lucky to be at her first show in the UK and I’m super grateful to my best friend and goddaughter who secured the tickets – no easy feat.”

Beyonce looks out to 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium last night

Ms Blackham said she had hoped Beyonce would play her hit song Halo, which was played for the first dance at her wedding in September 2012.

She told PA her husband Matt was now a Beyonce fan “by association”.

Asked why Beyonce continued to garner so much support from fans, she said: “She’s a global icon, a powerhouse – such a talented and gifted artist.

“She’s a role model and inspiration. She’s for everyone.”

Fans say the atmosphere in the stadium last night was 'electrifying'

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she is due to perform at other UK venues including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.