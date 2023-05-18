Lewis Bush, 25, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court after being charged with the murder of Newport woman Kelly Pitt.

The 44-year-old was found unresponsive at Sandalwood Court, at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

A provisional trial date of October 30 was set by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke with the case expected to last around two weeks.

Kelly Pitt

Bush, of Moorland Park, Newport is due to enter a plea at a hearing due to take place on June 9.

Ben Waters represented the defendant and Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.

There was no application for bail and Bush was remanded in custody.

After Miss Pitt’s death, her family paid tribute to her.

They said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.​

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.​

"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.​

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.​

"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."​