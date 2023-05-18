Residents and visitors to the county were left disappointed when Bluestone announced it was going to restrict access to the all-weather facility when it re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Bluestone said that due to a combination of Covid restrictions and the safety of staff, guests, and local residents, the "difficult decision" was taken to allow only staying guests access to the venue.

The resort has said this week that the situation "remains in place, but is under constant review."

A spokesperson said: "As part of these regular operational reviews, we are once again considering this and the impact on the overall guest experience at the water park.

"This includes considering potential opportunities for Pembrokeshire residents. We are hoping this review will be completed shortly, and hope to announce any plans in the summer."

It was pointed out that access to Blue Lagoon is free for all guests staying on an overnight spa break or a short break in the resort accommodation - and for any employee of Bluestone and their families.

There is also currently an option to purchase 'guest visitor day passes' to access the water park, for those who have a friend or family member staying at the resort.

The subject of public use for the Blue Lagoon has resurfaced in recent weeks following revelations about Pembrokeshire County Council’s financial involvement with Bluestone.

The council is reported to have made a 'behind-closed-doors' decision in late 2009 to exchange £1.9m worth of previous loans to Bluestone for shares estimated to be worth only £70,000.

Much of the paperwork of that 2009 meeting is still unavailable to the public.

The exchange was carried out with the loss of a previous agreement that the public would be given access to the Blue Lagoon – then called Waterworld – which is situated near Canaston Bridge.

Bluestone had continued to allow public access to the facility, however, for more than a decade afterwards.

And on Wednesday, May 17, Bluestone said it was now "considering potential opportunities" for Pembrokeshire residents to return to the Blue Lagoon.