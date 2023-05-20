Tintern Old Rectory dates partially back to the 17th century; it is being marketed by Powells, Monmouth and is listed on Rightmove.

The black and white property – which was previously used as a bed and breakfast – is like something out of a storybook and boasts many period features, including:

High ceilings;

Stained glass windows;

Fireplaces;

Picture rails.

An entrance hall leads to a dining room which includes stained glass windows and a fireplace.

The hallway also leads to the sitting room – which also houses a stunning fireplace and stained glass window and has a door leading to a “cosy” living room.

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall mounted units including glass display cabinets and sliding wicker basket drawers.

The two undercounter fridges are integral and there is space for a Range style cooker and a dishwasher.

At the end of the kitchen is a utility room which includes space for a washing machine.

The ground floor also includes a sunroom, pantry, and shower room.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms (with one currently used as a study), with three including en-suite facilities.

The principal bedroom also includes a fitted wardrobe and a door which opens onto an outdoor seating area.

The first floor also houses the family bathroom which includes a bath with a shower over it, and the usual amenities.

Tintern Old Rectory is surrounded by terraced gardens in need of a bit of TLC but with plenty of potential – they amount to approximately 0.3 of an acre.

There are plenty of colourful flowering trees and plants here, including an established rose garden filled with David Austin roses on the lower terrace.

Walk past a natural spring on the flagstone path and up to the second tiered garden which has a fairly level lawn.

Paths through the garden lead to an enclosed area for growing vegetables, a circular seating area and on to a 'hidden garden' which includes a timer workshop and “spectacular” views.

