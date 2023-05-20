THIS fairytale property is just as charming on the inside as it is on the exterior.

Tintern Old Rectory dates partially back to the 17th century; it is being marketed by Powells, Monmouth and is listed on Rightmove.

The black and white property – which was previously used as a bed and breakfast – is like something out of a storybook and boasts many period features, including:

  • High ceilings;
  • Stained glass windows;
  • Fireplaces;
  • Picture rails.

South Wales Argus: Formerly a B&B

South Wales Argus: From a distance

An entrance hall leads to a dining room which includes stained glass windows and a fireplace.

South Wales Argus: Entrance hall

South Wales Argus: Dining room

The hallway also leads to the sitting room – which also houses a stunning fireplace and stained glass window and has a door leading to a “cosy” living room.

South Wales Argus: Sitting room

South Wales Argus: Sitting room

The spacious kitchen has a range of base and wall mounted units including glass display cabinets and sliding wicker basket drawers.

The two undercounter fridges are integral and there is space for a Range style cooker and a dishwasher.

South Wales Argus: Kitchen

At the end of the kitchen is a utility room which includes space for a washing machine.

South Wales Argus: View from the property

The ground floor also includes a sunroom, pantry, and shower room.

South Wales Argus: Rear entrance

Upstairs there are six bedrooms (with one currently used as a study), with three including en-suite facilities.

The principal bedroom also includes a fitted wardrobe and a door which opens onto an outdoor seating area.

South Wales Argus: Principal bedroom

To see more of the property’s bedrooms scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this page.

The first floor also houses the family bathroom which includes a bath with a shower over it, and the usual amenities.

Tintern Old Rectory is surrounded by terraced gardens in need of a bit of TLC but with plenty of potential – they amount to approximately 0.3 of an acre.

South Wales Argus: The garden

There are plenty of colourful flowering trees and plants here, including an established rose garden filled with David Austin roses on the lower terrace.

South Wales Argus: The garden

Walk past a natural spring on the flagstone path and up to the second tiered garden which has a fairly level lawn.

South Wales Argus: Garden top tier

Paths through the garden lead to an enclosed area for growing vegetables, a circular seating area and on to a 'hidden garden' which includes a timer workshop and “spectacular” views.

South Wales Argus: Vegetable patch

To find the full details of this property listing, visit bit.ly/3W5VcLf