Anthony Meah, 34, from Newport was stopped by police on Chepstow Road during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, April 9.

“Officers noticed a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle,” prosecutor Sophie Pennifold said.

“There was a female passenger with the defendant in the vehicle and she told the police he had picked her up from the city centre.

“The defendant’s speech was slurred and he was asked to exit the vehicle.

"He was unsteady on his feet."

Meah’s failure to be breathalysed or give a drugs swipe was “a deliberate refusal”, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant, of Moore Crescent, Ringland pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

Isobelle Thompson, representing Meah, said her client would lose his job as a result of his driving ban.

“It is a requirement of his employment that he has a driving licence.”

The court was told that one of Meah’s job responsibilities had been to “transport” coroners.

His solicitor said the defendant had no previous convictions.

In an interview with the probation service Meah admitted he’d “made a stupid mistake after drinking a few shandies”.

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and fined £200.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.