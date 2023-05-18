AN APPEAL to find two missing 14-year-old boys has been launched.
T-Jay and Brandon, who are both aged 14, have been reported missing with South Wales Police appealing for information to find the two teenagers.
According to South Wales Police the boys were last seen in the Rhydyfelin (Pontypridd) area at 10pm last night [May 17].
T-Jay is 5ft 7” and was last seen wearing “dark tracksuit bottoms and a rugby jersey”.
Brandon is 5ft 1” and was last seen wearing a “grey jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a blue backpack”.
South Wales Police are urging anyone who can help them find the teenagers to contact the force quoting 2300160422.
